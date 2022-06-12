McDonald's renamed to ‘Vkusno and tochka’ in Russia

McDonald's renamed to ‘Vkusno and tochka’ in Russia1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- McDonald's Corp reopens in Russia under new ownership and a new name, ‘Vkusno & tochka’, which means 'Tasty & that's it'
The first 15 restaurants of former McDonald's Corp will reopen in Moscow on Sunday under new ownership and a new name, "Vkusno & tochka", which means "Tasty & that's it", the company said.
Another 50 restaurants will be open on Monday, Vkusno & tochka said.
Sunday marks a new dawn for Russia's fast-food lovers as restaurants formerly run by the hugely popular Western fast-food chain reopen under new branding and with renamed burgers, more than three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow.
