McDonald's staff open fires at armed customer, video goes viral — Here's what happened

McDonald's staff open fired at armed customer after an infuriated customer complained about long wait time and threatened mass shooting.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Oct 2025, 09:45 AM IST
McDonald's staff member open fired at an armed customer in Iowa.
McDonald's staff member open fired at an armed customer in Iowa.(Pexels)

In a tragic incident, McDonald's customer infuriated over long wait threatened mass shooting. The staff shot the armed customer in the neck. The dispute reported from October 12 happened around 3 AM (local time) in Florida.

According to a video release by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Friday, October 17, the altercation began when two late-night customers became infuriated with the long wait time in the drive-thru line. A 21-year-old McDonald's employee named Yoan Soto was working an overnight shift at the outlet located in Davenport.

The caption to the viral video states, “McDonald's staff shoot armed customer in NECK as threatens MASS SHOOTING.”

Describing the post, the comment thread states, “Florida diner Peter Story threatens 'to shoot the place up with a 30-clip' over long wait — footage/reports from Polk County Sheriff's Office.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldMcDonald's staff open fires at armed customer, video goes viral — Here's what happened
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.