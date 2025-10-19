McDonald's staff open fires at armed customer, video goes viral — Here's what happened

In a tragic incident, McDonald's customer infuriated over long wait threatened mass shooting. The staff shot the armed customer in the neck. The dispute reported from October 12 happened around 3 AM (local time) in Florida.

According to a video release by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Friday, October 17, the altercation began when two late-night customers became infuriated with the long wait time in the drive-thru line. A 21-year-old McDonald's employee named Yoan Soto was working an overnight shift at the outlet located in Davenport.

The caption to the viral video states, “McDonald's staff shoot armed customer in NECK as threatens MASS SHOOTING.”

Describing the post, the comment thread states, “Florida diner Peter Story threatens 'to shoot the place up with a 30-clip' over long wait — footage/reports from Polk County Sheriff's Office.”