OPEN APP
Home >News >World >McKinsey reaches $573M settlement with US states over role in opioid crisis
Purdue, which makes OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a proposed settlement it valued at $10 billion to resolve lawsuits claiming its marketing helped fuel the epidemic (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Purdue, which makes OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a proposed settlement it valued at $10 billion to resolve lawsuits claiming its marketing helped fuel the epidemic (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

McKinsey reaches $573M settlement with US states over role in opioid crisis

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 08:29 PM IST Reuters

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general

McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. states over its alleged role in "turbocharging" sales of opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic.

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The two leaders also discussed possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international fora

India's considerable vaccine productivity will serve needs of all: PM Modi

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others

Britain explores mixed COVID vaccine shots as variants threaten

3 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Kunal Shah estimates that Indians now spend about $100 billion annually on credit cards, up from $25 billion five years ago.

Forgive us for asking, but what’s Cred’s business model?

9 min read . 09:03 PM IST
People wait in queue for the COVID-19 test at Clinic on wheels by Government

About 21.5% Indians have Covid, majority still vulnerable to infection: Sero-survey

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST

It also requires McKinsey to turn over tens of thousands of internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma, the drugmaker owned by the wealthy Sackler family and most closely associated with the epidemic, and other drugmakers.

"They were part of a machine that disrupted, in fact destroyed, lives and families in America," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a press conference. "Today we hold McKinsey to account."

Purdue, which makes OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a proposed settlement it valued at $10 billion to resolve lawsuits claiming its marketing helped fuel the epidemic.

More than 3,200 lawsuits seek to hold drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies responsible for an epidemic that according to U.S. government data resulted in 450,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2018.

"This crisis is fundamentally one of overprescribing," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said at a press conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout