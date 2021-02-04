Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >McKinsey reaches $573M settlement with US states over role in opioid crisis
Purdue, which makes OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a proposed settlement it valued at $10 billion to resolve lawsuits claiming its marketing helped fuel the epidemic

McKinsey reaches $573M settlement with US states over role in opioid crisis

1 min read . 08:29 PM IST Reuters

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general

McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. states over its alleged role in "turbocharging" sales of opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic.

McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. states over its alleged role in "turbocharging" sales of opioids, fueling a nationwide epidemic.

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's considerable vaccine productivity will serve needs of all: PM Modi

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

Britain explores mixed COVID vaccine shots as variants threaten

3 min read . 09:14 PM IST

Forgive us for asking, but what’s Cred’s business model?

9 min read . 09:03 PM IST

About 21.5% Indians have Covid, majority still vulnerable to infection: Sero-survey

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST

The settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories was announced by multiple state attorneys general.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India's considerable vaccine productivity will serve needs of all: PM Modi

1 min read . 10:07 PM IST

Britain explores mixed COVID vaccine shots as variants threaten

3 min read . 09:14 PM IST

Forgive us for asking, but what’s Cred’s business model?

9 min read . 09:03 PM IST

About 21.5% Indians have Covid, majority still vulnerable to infection: Sero-survey

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It also requires McKinsey to turn over tens of thousands of internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma, the drugmaker owned by the wealthy Sackler family and most closely associated with the epidemic, and other drugmakers.

"They were part of a machine that disrupted, in fact destroyed, lives and families in America," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a press conference. "Today we hold McKinsey to account."

Purdue, which makes OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a proposed settlement it valued at $10 billion to resolve lawsuits claiming its marketing helped fuel the epidemic.

More than 3,200 lawsuits seek to hold drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies responsible for an epidemic that according to U.S. government data resulted in 450,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2018.

"This crisis is fundamentally one of overprescribing," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said at a press conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.