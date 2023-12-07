MEA addresses concerns over Indian student deaths in Canada
As many as 403 Indian student deaths abroad were reported since 2018. The highest number of fatalities, at 91, were from Canada.
Responding to reports that Indian students’ fatalities are noticeably higher in Canada compared to other countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the death count needs to be taken in the context of the total strength of Indian students in that country. The presence of a large Indian student population could be a major contributor to the higher toll.
In his reply to the Rajya Sabha, Muraleedharan emphasised that the safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities of the Indian government.
Officials from the Indian Mission visit universities and educational institutions for regular interactions with Indian students and student associations, he noted.
“In case there is any untoward incident, it is immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the incident is properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished. Further, the distressed Indian students are provided all possible consular assistance, including emergency medical care and boarding/lodging, whenever required," he said.
