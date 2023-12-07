MEA addresses concerns over Indian student deaths in Canada

Responding to reports that Indian students’ fatalities are noticeably higher in Canada compared to other countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the death count needs to be taken in the context of the total strength of Indian students in that country. The presence of a large Indian student population could be a major contributor to the higher toll. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad were reported since 2018. The highest number of fatalities, at 91, were from Canada.

“As per the information available with the Ministry, 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions," said Muraleedharan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the issue, Arindam Bagchi noted: “Canada does happen to numerically be the highest, but I would urge that they be looked at in relation to the total number of Indian students in that country. We would need to see whether these are caused by violence or car accidents, we don't know. I don't know if this is an issue that merits taking up with the government. There are individual incidents where there has been foul play and others. Our consulates do reach out to families, we also take it up with the local authorities for the prosecution or other investigation that they are pursuing..."

In his reply to the Rajya Sabha, Muraleedharan emphasised that the safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities of the Indian government.

Officials from the Indian Mission visit universities and educational institutions for regular interactions with Indian students and student associations, he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In case there is any untoward incident, it is immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the incident is properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished. Further, the distressed Indian students are provided all possible consular assistance, including emergency medical care and boarding/lodging, whenever required," he said.

