MEA confirms Modi and Xi spoke on bilateral ties at Bali meet in 20222 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had earlier stated that PM Modi and President Xi exchanged courtesies during their Bali meeting in 2022
New Delhi: After days of confusion, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the border crisis during their brief meeting at the Bali Summit of the G20 in 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×