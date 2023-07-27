MEA confirms Modi and Xi spoke on bilateral ties at Bali meet in 2022

This came after the Chinese foreign ministry stated that the two leaders had reached a “consensus" to improve bilateral ties during their meeting on the sidelines of the Bali Summit in November. It made this claim in a press release detailing the particulars of the conversation between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday. This came as a surprise, since neither side had earlier indicated that the two leaders had spoken about substantive outstanding issues in their conversation.