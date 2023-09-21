MEA explains India suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. Top Points2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:43 PM IST
India temporarily suspends issuance of visas to Canadians due to security threats to its high commission and consulates in Canada. The move comes amid an escalating diplomatic row over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.
India and Canada's simmering tension over the killing of Pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has led India to temporarily suspend issuing visas to Canadian citizens. The ministry of external affairs citied security threat in taking the step.
