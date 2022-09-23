MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Canada as hate crime incidents rise

In view of the increasing incidences of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, the MEA said
New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday advised its nationals in Canada to exercise caution amid the sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.
“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
In view of the increasing incidences of crimes, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, the MEA said.
“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency."
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the MEA said.
“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," it added.
The advisory from the external affairs ministry came amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the recent holding of a so-called referendum by “pro-Khalistan" elements on creating an independent homeland for Sikhs.
