Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan’s father arrested in Texas on domestic violence charge

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, was arrested in Texas over the weekend on allegations of domestic violence. The 64-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The actress' father is currently being held on a charge of Continuous Family Violence with a $30,000 bond, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), PEOPLE reported.

Incident details Authorities stated, as per the report, that Major, 42, was at a medical appointment on Friday (February 21) when she noticed Lohan in the parking lot of the building. Concerned that he was following her, she placed a 911 call. During her conversation with deputies, Major alleged that Lohan had "flipped her out of a chair" at their residence a few days earlier. A female deputy observed bruising on Major’s body, corroborating her claims.

Law enforcement officers later made contact with Lohan at his home, where he was arrested without incident.

History of legal troubles This is not Lohan’s first run-in with the law regarding domestic violence allegations. In 2020, he was arrested in Southampton, New York, as per PEOPLE report, for allegedly assaulting Major. At the time, authorities stated that he had become "verbally and physically abusive" during an altercation.

Lohan and Major’s tumultuous relationship has been marked by multiple legal disputes. The couple, who married in 2014 after a lengthy engagement, have had numerous conflicts leading to legal action. Major filed for divorce in 2018 and sought sole custody of their two sons, Landon and Logan. The filing came shortly reportedly after she was arrested for allegedly throwing a candle at Lohan, causing a cut on his arm. However, Florida prosecutors declined to press charges due to insufficient evidence.

