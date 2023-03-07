Meat, dairy, rice production will raise global temp by 1.5°C: Study2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- The study has shown that climate-heating emissions from food production, dominated by meat, dairy and rice, will by be responsible for breaking the key international target of 1.5 degree Celsius, if left unchecked.
A study published in Nature Climate Change has now warned that unless high-methane emitting food is not tackled. The study has marked that the methane emission from the food consumed alone or the food system alone will drive up the global temperatures by 1.5 degree Celsius.
