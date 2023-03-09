The ethical dilemma around killing an animal just for the taste or even nourishing our body is grave. But, the future looks promising with the advent of "cultivated meat." The concept can be a game-changer as it not only saves billions of animals that are killed every year but will also reduce the carbon emissions generated in the process.

Cultivated meat is real meat, grown out of animal cells, and has all the characteristics of the meat one gets after killing an animal. A report by CNN quotes experts who claim that the process of making cultivated meat is similar to brewing beer, but instead of growing yeast or microbes, we grow animal cells.

Scientists work to collect cell samples from an animal and then identify the cells which can multiply. The selected cells can be then transferred to a clean environment and be provided with enough nutrients to replicate naturally.

The idea is revolutionary as it will reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, both responsible for greenhouse gases. According to climate experts, animal agriculture contributes to around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has also recognized the impact of cultivated meat and in a 2022 report has acknowledged that it could substantially help to reduce global emissions through food production.

For now, cultivated meat is only available in Singapore and the United States for consumer consumption and it will take some time to spread across the globe and replace ordinary meat.

The idea will eliminate the need to rear hundreds of animals and will also free up acres of land which is currently being used to feed these animals. The experts are claiming that, a single cell can even produce billions of pounds of meat.

The process is also very controlled, according to the experts as traditional animal meat has a high level of anti-biotics or contamination through bacteria.