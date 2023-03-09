Meat without killing animals? ‘This’ process gives one answer to multiple problems2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:06 PM IST
- Cultivated meat is real meat, grown out of animal cells, and has all the characteristics of the meat one gets after killing an animal
The ethical dilemma around killing an animal just for the taste or even nourishing our body is grave. But, the future looks promising with the advent of "cultivated meat." The concept can be a game-changer as it not only saves billions of animals that are killed every year but will also reduce the carbon emissions generated in the process.
