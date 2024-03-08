Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets engaged to girlfriend Elena Zhukova, will marry for 5th time in June this year
Media Mogul Ruper Murdoch got engaged to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova. The 92-year-old Media Mogul is set to marry Zhukova in June this year
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch got engaged to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova and is set to marry her for the fifth time on June 1 in a ceremony at his California vineyard and estate, Moraga, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
