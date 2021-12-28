The omicron covid variant, which was first reported in South Africa, has spread worldwide. Many healthcare experts have suggested a booster shot amid this new emerging strain. Seeing a rise in Omicron cases, India too will start giving precaution doses to healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens from 10 January 2022.

Dr Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York, recently shared some information about what’s been seen in the emergency room during Covid-19 Here’s what he found:

Every patient I’ve seen with Covid that’s had a 3rd ‘booster’ dose has had mild symptoms. By mild I mean mostly sore throat. Lots of sore throats. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain. No difficulty breathing. No shortness of breath.All a little uncomfortable, but fine.

Most patients I’ve seen that had 2 doses of Pfizer/Moderna still had ‘mild’ symptoms, but more than those who had received the third dose. More fatigued. More fever. More coughing. A little more miserable overall. But no shortness of breath. No difficulty breathing. Mostly fine.

Most patients I’ve seen that had one dose of J&J and had Covid were worse overall. Felt horrible. Fever for a few days (or more). Weak, tired. Some shortness of breath and cough. But not one needing hospitalization. Not one needing oxygen. Not great. But not life-threatening.

Every patient that needed to be admitted was unvaccinated. The unvaccinated had “profound shortness of breath" and their “oxygen dropped when they walked," he said. The unvaccinated needed “oxygen to breathe regularly," he added.

I’ve seen a lot of Covid in the ER recently.



With so many people getting infected recently, some folks may wonder what’s the point of getting vaccinated at all?



And is there really any value to a booster dose if I’ve had two Pfizer/Moderna or a shot of J&J?



My observations: 🧵 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 27, 2021

Dr Spencer then appealed to the people to get their vaccine shots, saying the greatest burden falls on the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the global virus cases hit a daily record 1.44 million infections on Monday, two years after the emergence of the virus

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.