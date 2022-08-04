‘This is a guard cat,’ said a Mississippi man who shared that his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and said the calico possibly saved his life
Humans have always considered dogs to be the default guardians, but this interesting account of a ‘guard cat’ is bound to change some minds about this long-standing belief. According to a AP report, a Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and has credited the calico with possibly saving his life.
The AP report citing the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journalnoted that Bandit, weighing 9.1-kg, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. The report said that when at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger. The 68-year-old Everitt said, “you hear of guard dogs. This is a guard cat."
According to the report, the attempted robbery occurred sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on July 25, and Everitt shared that he was first awoken by Bandit's meows in the kitchen following which she started racing into the bedroom, jumping onto the bed and began pulling the comforter off of him and clawing at his arms. Everitt knew something was wrong,the report said.
Everitt gave his account of the ordeal and said that “she had never done that before. I went, ‘What in the world is wrong with you?’" Everitt got up to investigate and saw two young men outside his back door, while one of them had a handgun, and the other was using a crowbar to try and pry the door open, he said, according to the report.
Additionally, the report said, by the time Everitt retrieved a handgun and returned to the kitchen, the would-be intruders had already fled. Everitt informed the newspaper that he did not call the police, however, noting that the situation could have been different without Bandit. “It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness. But I think it’s only because of the cat," Everitt reportedly said. According to the report, Everitt adopted the pet cat Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago.
(With inputs from AP, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal)
