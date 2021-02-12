A dating app, Bumble , catering to women and led by women has made its 31-year-old female founder a billionaire.

Bumble chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged people to build a relationship and meet new people on their phones through the dating app where only women can make the first move.

"People are building meaningful relationships digitally first, and then the physical follows. This is a really phenomenal shift toward safety and engineering more accountable experiences," said Wolfe Herd, who expects the trend to continue in a post-coronavirus world.

31-year-old Wolfe Herd has become one of the youngest female executives leading a public company. A co-founder of rival app Tinder, she later sued the firm, alleging that her co-founders subjected her to sexual harassment.

Tinder parent Match Group Inc, which denied the allegations, paid about $1 million to settle the dispute.

A Utah native and self-described workaholic, Wolfe Herd, also serves on the board of directors of Imagine Entertainment and the executive board at Southern Methodist University's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, from which she graduated.

Bumble soars on market debut

Shares of Bumble, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, soared over 76% in their stock market debut on Thursday, fetching a $14 billion valuation for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

The firm's shares opened at $76 on the Nasdaq, well above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $43 per share. Austin, Texas-based Bumble operates two major apps, Bumble and Badoo, which touts over 40 million monthly active users worldwide.

Bumble, unique among dating apps for its "women-first approach," generates revenue mostly from premium subscriptions. The company reported $376.6 million in revenue in the first nine months of 2020, according to filings. The Bumble app had 1.1 million paying users, with 1.3 million on the Badoo app and other services.

Bumble plans to use the $2.2 billion proceeds from the IPO to pay off debt, fund international growth, and pursue acquisitions.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via