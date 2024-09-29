Meet Hashem Safieddine, cousin and possible successor of dead Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on a Beirut suburb last Friday has drawn attention to Hashem Safieddine, who is seen as his likely successor.
The Iran-backed militant group confirmed Nasrallah’s death after leading it for 32 years. Now, Hezbollah must confront the task of selecting a new leader amid the most intense attacks it has experienced in its 42-year history.
Safieddine, as the head of the executive council, is responsible for overseeing the group’s political activities. He is also a member of the Jihad Council, which directs Hezbollah’s military operations.
Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah and like him is a cleric who wears the black turban denoting ostensible descent from Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.
