Next Story
Meet Hashem Safieddine, cousin and possible successor of dead Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Meet Hashem Safieddine, cousin and possible successor of dead Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Livemint

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in airstrikes has positioned Hashem Safieddine as a likely successor. Safieddine oversees political activities and military operations, facing the challenge of leadership amid intense attacks on the group.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures as they gather in Sidon, following his killing in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday

The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on a Beirut suburb last Friday has drawn attention to Hashem Safieddine, who is seen as his likely successor.

The Iran-backed militant group confirmed Nasrallah’s death after leading it for 32 years. Now, Hezbollah must confront the task of selecting a new leader amid the most intense attacks it has experienced in its 42-year history.

Safieddine, as the head of the executive council, is responsible for overseeing the group’s political activities. He is also a member of the Jihad Council, which directs Hezbollah’s military operations.

Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah and like him is a cleric who wears the black turban denoting ostensible descent from Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

