Meet Kshama Sawant - The Indian-American councilwoman behind Seattle's caste law
Sawant was born and brought up in India - working as a computer engineer for some time before she travelled to the US to study economics.
Seattle passed a law banning caste-based discrimination on Tuesday - becoming the first city in the United States to have such a rule in place. The legislation was introduced by Indian-American council member Kshama Sawant in January this year.
