Meet little Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, the world's youngest author from UAE2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Little Saeed Rashed AlMheiri from Abu Dhabi published the book at the age of four years and 218 days old.
A four-year-old boy from the United Arab Emirates created Guinness World Records for being the youngest individual (male) who published a book named ‘The Elephant Saeed and the Bear’. With this, he has proved that age is just a number, and is not an obstacle to achievement.
