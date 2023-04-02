A four-year-old boy from the United Arab Emirates created Guinness World Records for being the youngest individual (male) who published a book named ‘The Elephant Saeed and the Bear’. With this, he has proved that age is just a number, and is not an obstacle to achievement.

Little Saeed Rashed AlMheiri from Abu Dhabi published the book at the age of four years and 218 days old. So far, he has sold more than 1,000 copies of his book. His record was verified on March 9, 2023.

“It is a story about kindness and an unexpected friendship between the two animals," according to a report published by Guinness World Records.

The report stated that Saeed is not the only one from his family who created the world record. He was inspired by his older sister AlDhabi.

His sister used to hold the record title for the world’s youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female). Less than one year later, AlDhabi also created a record for the youngest person to publish a bilingual book series (female) at the age of eight years and 239 days old.

“I love my sister so much and I enjoy playing with her all the time. We read, write, draw, and do so many activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too," Saeed was quoted by Guinness World Records.

He further explained the storyline of his book and said, “It is about the elephant Saeed and a polar bear. The elephant had a picnic and he saw a polar bear. He thought the bear was going to eat him but, in the end, the elephant showed kindness and said, 'let's have a picnic together'! Then they became friends and showed kindness to each other."