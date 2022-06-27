Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Meet Mr Happy Face, the adorable winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest

Meet Mr Happy Face, the adorable winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest

Jeneda Benally introduces her dog Mr. Happy Face on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California. Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested, won the competition taking home $1500. 
2 min read . 08:23 AM IST Edited By Rimme Dirchi

  • Mr Happy Face's hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy, said Jeneda Benally who adopted the adorable rescued dog last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's a new ugliest dog in the world with a mop of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth and his name is Mr Happy Face, the newest winner of the world's ugliest dog. Mr Happy Face is a 17-year-old Chinese crested who managed to defeat nine other adorable competitors on Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest. 

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California. This year's winner, Mr Happy Face was adopted as a rescue last year by Jeneda Benally, a 41-year-old Arizona musician, according to AFP report.

View Full Image
A rescued dog named Mr. Happy Face from Flagstaff, Arizona rests in the grass before the World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.
A rescued dog named Mr. Happy Face from Flagstaff, Arizona rests in the grass before the World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.
While introducing Mr Happy Face at the contest, Benally said, "during the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog." At the shelter she said she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that "could be inbred because he was so ugly."

"The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved," said the proud owner. She said Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable. "He was a survivor of abuse and neglect," she said.

Vets said that with his poor health the dog might only live a few weeks. "Love, kindness and mommy kisses have helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family," Benally added. "His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy," she added.

Contest organizers say this of the contest itself: "Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique."

(With inputs from AFP)

