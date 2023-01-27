Meet Raja Chari, NASA astronaut nominated as US Air Force Brigadier General2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- Brigadier General is a one-star General Officer rank of the United States Air Force, just above Colonel and below Major General
US President Joe Biden nominated Indian American astronaut Raja J Chari as Indian Air Force's brigadier general. The nomination was announced on Thursday and will have to be confirmed by the Senate. As per the US defence department, the Senate approves all senior civilian and military appointments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×