Meet Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford: Two Americans awarded Nobel Prize in Economics 2026

The 2026 Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Americans Robert Hall and Michael Woodford for "for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, which is formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is worth 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

The money this year's Nobel Prize winners received was increased by 1 million kronor per category since this is the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Prize. When the first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, the amount was 150,782 kronor for each winner.

Hall serves as a professor of economics at Stanford University and Woodford is a professor at Columbia University.

Robert Hall Hall's current position at Stanford University is Robert and Carole Mcneil Joint Hoover Senior Fellow and Professor of Economics.

As per the university's Hoover Institute, Hall is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Econometric Society and the Society of Labor Economists.

His academic interests include technology, competition, employment issues, and economic policy.

Hall's most famous contribution remains his co-designing of a flat tax with political scientist Alvin Rabushka. The duo went on to write a book on the same name and have acted as advisors to governments in Eastern Europe who wished to adopt this system.

He has also worked as an advisor for a number of US government agencies on economic policy, like the Treasury Department, the Justice Department as well as the Federal Reserve Board. He was also a member of Ronald Reagan's Task Force on Inflation Policy.

Michael Woodford Woodford's official position at the Columbia University is John Bates Clark Professor of Political Economy.

Woodford is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as a Fellow of the Econometric Society, and several others devoted to the study of economics.

He has won a number of awards throughout his illustrious career, including the 2007 recipient of the Deutsche Bank Prize in Financial Economics, the 2018 recipient of the Banque de France/TSE Prize in Monetary Economics, the 2024 recipient of the Erwin Plein Nemmers Prize in Economics, and was in 2025 a co-recipient of the BBVA Foundations of Knowledge Award in Economics, Finance and Management (with Olivier Blanchard and Jordi Gali).