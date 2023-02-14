Meet Sana, first Hindu girl from Pakistan posted as assistant commissioner
- According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.
- The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province
Sana Ramchand Gulwani has become the first female Hindu appointed as assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab's province.
