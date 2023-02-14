Sana Ramchand Gulwani has become the first female Hindu appointed as assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab's province.

According to the Express Tribune report, the 27-year-old woman grew up in Sindh province's Shikarpur city and graduated to become a doctor at her parents' wishes.

Later, she appeared for Central Superior Services (CSS) exam and became the first woman from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) in Punjab's province's Hassanabdal.

She cleared the examination on her first attempt.

A 27-year old meritorious Sindhi Hindu girl, Sana Ramchand Gulwani of Shikarpur, has assumed the charge of Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal after qualifying the CSS exam. Pakistan needs more female representation and more Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Parsi Officers in all fields. pic.twitter.com/kzv0vyFhoY — Ayaz Latif Palijo (@AyazLatifPalijo) February 13, 2023

In 2016, she graduated from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree as a urologist. She then started preparing for the CSS exam.

Gulwani assumed charge as the assistant commissioner and administrator of Hassanabdal city in the Attock district last week.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates cited by PTI news agency, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with Muslim residents.

According to a 2021 report by BBC Urdu, the success rate in the CSS exam is less than 2% in Pakistan. Sana Ramchand was selected in the CSS annual exam 2020 among 79 other women.

She had told BBC that she deleted all social media handles and WhatsApp. and cut off from her social life to crack the exam.

"The formula to succeed in the first attempt is just how much attention you give. How much you dedicate yourself and how many hours a day you sit and study," Sana told BBC Urdu in 2021.

Sana has four sisters. She says that she never felt that she was less than a man. According to her, many women in the bureaucracy are brave and do good work, she will follow them only.