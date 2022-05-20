To commemorate the end of apartheid, BMW commissioned South African artist Esther Mahlangu to create a piece of art for their Art Car initiative in 1991. Her work is inspired by traditional Ndebele house-painting styles in South Africa, with its brilliantly coloured geometric motifs. The Ndebele were compelled to live in ethnically delimited rural reserves during apartheid; their designs are expressions of cultural identity, as well as a form of protest against racial isolation and marginalisation.