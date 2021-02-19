After covering a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometres), the American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) on Thursday (local time) announced that its Perseverance rover has reached Mars.

Among the scientists who are part of this historic mission, Indian-American Dr Swati Mohan spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for the rover.

As the world watched the dramatic landing, in the control room, Dr Mohan was communicating and coordinating between the GN&C subsystem and the rest of the project's team.

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life," exclaimed NASA engineer Dr Swati Mohan.

Apart from being the lead systems engineer during the development process, she also looks after the team and schedules the mission control staffing for GN&C.

Early life

Dr Mohan emigrated from India to America when she was just one-year-old. She spent most of her childhood in the Northern Virginia-Washington DC metro area.

At the age of 9, after having watched 'Star Trek' for the first time, she was left astounded by the beautiful depictions of the new regions of the universe being explored. She then made up her mind that she wanted to "find new and beautiful places in the universe."

Her career choices also included becoming a paediatrician until she was 16. It was, however, her first physics class and her "great teacher", that she considered "engineering" as a way to pursue her interest in space exploration.

Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University and completed her MS and PhD from MIT in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

While she has been a member of the Perseverance Rover mission since the beginning at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, Dr Mohan has also been a part of various important missions of NASA. The Indian-American Scientist worked on projects Cassini (a mission to Saturn) and GRAIL (a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon).

About NASA's Perseverance

Perseverance on Thursday accomplished the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

“Now the amazing science starts," a jubilant Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science mission chief, said at a news conference, where he theatrically ripped up the contingency plan in the event of a failure and tossed the document over his shoulder.

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week. All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the US.

