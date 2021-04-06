Meet the highest paid CEO in S&P 500, Paycom’s $211 million man
Chad Richison’s equity award could wind up worth more than $2 billion over several years; Paycom says he only gets it if the stock more than doubles
Move over, Elon Musk and Tim Cook. There is a new name breaking into the list of the highest-paid chief executives: Chad Richison, the founder and CEO of payroll processor Paycom Software Inc.
The Oklahoma City billionaire last year was awarded compensation valued at $211 million by Paycom, the company disclosed in the annual proxy statement it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.
