Meet this NASA astronaut who will become 1st native American woman in Space

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, who has been waiting for nine years for the opportunity to travel to Space, is all set to become the first native American woman to venture into the Space.
She will lead NASA's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station after October 3 this year.
Born in Petaluma, California, she was selected by NASA in June 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. Mann belongs to the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
“The California native holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Mann is a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet. She deployed twice aboard aircraft carriers in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan," an official statement by NASA read.
Her astronaut candidate training included intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, Russian language training, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, and water and wilderness survival training, as per NASA reports.
She completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015. She has served as the T-38 Safety and Training Officer and as the Assistant to the Chief Astronaut for Exploration where she led the astronaut corps in the development of the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System, and Exploration Ground Systems for missions to the Moon.
Currently, she is currently scheduled to create history and launch to the International Space Station as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than October 3, 2022. John Herrington was the first native American to travel to space in 2002.
She has been awarded two Air Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and various unit commendations.
