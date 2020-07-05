Home >News >world >Meeting between Nepal PM, Prachanda ends without conclusion, next round of talks
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (ANI)
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (ANI)

Meeting between Nepal PM, Prachanda ends without conclusion, next round of talks

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 03:12 PM IST ANI

  • Amid the rising internal tension due to political scuffle between Nepal PM Oli and Prachanda, both had an inconclusive parley
  • Next conversation will take place on Monday with hopes for some internal respite from the instability in the ruling party

KATHMANDU : The meeting between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday ended without any conclusion.

The leaders decided to hold the next round of talks on Monday morning, according to The Himalayan Times.

After wrapping up the meeting with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Sheetal Niwas, Prachanda earlier today reached Oli's official residence in Baluwatar to hold further talks in a bid to erase fractures between the top leadership of the ruling party.

Amid internal disputes in the ruling NCP, both Oli and Prachanda, the two co-chairs, are trying to mend fences by holding meetings since the prorogation of the ongoing parliamentary session.

Oli has faced strong criticism in the standing committee meeting held on June 30, with most of the members demanding his resignation.

The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Nepalese youths holding placards as they protest demanding better and effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus (REUTERS)

Nepal's coronavirus cases surge to 15,491, death toll reaches 34

1 min read . 04 Jul 2020
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. (Reuters)

Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: KP Oli

3 min read . 20 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout