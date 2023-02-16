“People join Shopify to build. To make cool sh*t. To see the thing they had their hands on get released so they can say, ‘whoa, I made that.’ Meetings are a bug along that journey." reads an email by Shopify’s chief operating officer and vice president of product Kaz Nejatian, who in the new year, 2023, has decided to do away with long and large meetings with the aim to increase operational capability of the firm.

Shopify, who lay off workers in 2022, while their shares plummeted 75% in July, last year, has started a new policy. The policy states that every recurring meeting which includes three or more people will automatically be cancelled by the end of the day.

The policy further states that the meetings should not be added back for at least two weeks—if at all, according to an article on Forbes.

The commerce site Shopify helps merchants to set up online shopping sites and plans to venture out into shipping product updates. The company also plans to move from an annual to a quarterly planning cycle.

“This is in response to the fact that we want to be a better operating company," Forbes quoted Nejatian.

As companies prepare for an impending recession, shifting to operational functionality has been modus operandi to address increased productivity, burnout and mental health issues.

“Refactoring Shopify" is how Nejatian describes the new policy which re-instating “meeting-free" Wednesdays and mandates that large meetings only be held in a six-hour block on Thursdays.

Shopify hopes to take the practice further, requiring all large “all-hands" meetings with more than 50 people to take place no more than once a week during a six-hour period on Thursdays.

The company will also track how well individual managers comply with the policy of not holding meetings on Wednesdays. Shopify has created a bot that will alert anyone who tries to schedule a meeting on Wednesdays to think twice and plans to actively encourage workers to cancel unneeded meetings and leave large Slack groups, reported Forbes.

One-on-one meetings will remain on workers’ calendars but also shouldn’t be scheduled on Wednesdays, the company says. In total, Shopify expects the new policies will delete approximately 10,000 calendar events from employees’ calendars.

Nejatian has also mentioned that if individuals end up not following tje decorum the company will introduce a “budget" of meeting hours to managers that they can’t exceed.

Another method to combat long meetings would be to add a counter to the top right corner of workers’ video conferencing screens to remind people what the cost, or dollar value, is of participants’ time while they’re in the meeting!