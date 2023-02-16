'Meetings do no good in corporate culture', company cancels conferences to free up staff time
- As companies prepare for an impending recession, shifting to operational functionality has been modus operandi to address increased productivity, burnout and mental health issues
“People join Shopify to build. To make cool sh*t. To see the thing they had their hands on get released so they can say, ‘whoa, I made that.’ Meetings are a bug along that journey." reads an email by Shopify’s chief operating officer and vice president of product Kaz Nejatian, who in the new year, 2023, has decided to do away with long and large meetings with the aim to increase operational capability of the firm.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×