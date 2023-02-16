“People join Shopify to build. To make cool sh*t. To see the thing they had their hands on get released so they can say, ‘whoa, I made that.’ Meetings are a bug along that journey." reads an email by Shopify’s chief operating officer and vice president of product Kaz Nejatian, who in the new year, 2023, has decided to do away with long and large meetings with the aim to increase operational capability of the firm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}