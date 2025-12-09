‘Megaquake’ alert issued in Japan after 7.6 magnitude jolts, tsunami warning

Day after massive 7.6 magnitude quake hit Japan just off the coast of Aomori injuring at least 33 people, the authorities have issued a potential ‘megaquake’ warning for the area, according to a report by NHK Japan. A warning of possible aftershocks in the coming days has also been issued by the authorities.

According to NHK Japan, a major earthquake could also trigger a tsunami along the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture.

Residents in these areas have been advised to stay on alert over the next week, even though no evacuation advisory has been issued. This is the first alert of its kind since the warning category was introduced in 2022.

Tsukasa Morikubo, a Cabinet member, said in a press conference after the earthquake that that a megaquake could strike along the Japan Trench and the Kuril Trench off Hokkaido.

“It is unclear whether a large-scale earthquake will occur. But everyone should heed the call to take precautions to protect their own lives,” Tsukasa Morikubo said.

At least 33 people were injured after 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at 11:15 p.m (local time) on Monday, December 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

Most injuries were caused by falling objects. Several people were hurt in a hotel in Hachinohe. In Tohoku, a man sustained minor injuries when his car fell into a hole.

The earthquake was recorded at the depth of 54 kilometers, from an initial estimate of 50 kilometers. As soon as the massive earthquake struck Japan, the Japanese authorities sounded tsunami warning.

Soon after, hundreds took to Twitter (now X), sharing photos and videos capturing the moment the quake hit. The clips showed chandeliers swaying, items tumbling off shelves, and buildings shaking as residents rushed to safety.

Authorities had issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

At the Kuji Port in Iwate, a tsunami measuring 70 centimeters was observed. In Hokkaido, a 50-centimeter tsunami was seen in Urakawa Town and a 40-centimeter tsunami was observed at Mutsuogawara Port in Aomori Prefecture.

As many as 3,000 people were evacuated after the tsunami warning.

The meteorological agency said there is a slight increase in risk of a magnitude 8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan's northeastern coast from Chiba to Hokkaido.

The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities in the area to monitor their emergency preparedness in the coming week.