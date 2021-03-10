Meghan and Harry have spoken. Now what?

Partly, the popularity of the monarchy reflects the high public regard for Queen Elizabeth II, who is hurt by the allegations even if she wasn’t implicated. Meghan professed her affection for her; Harry his deep respect. Even Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when dodging a question about the Oprah interview, affirmed his own “highest admiration" for Her Majesty. She’ll have latitude to try to handle this within the palace walls, though it will probably be left to her grandson William, second in line to the throne, to find a way to heal the rift with his brother and sister-in-law.