Meghan, Harry ’ditched’ by David & Victoria Beckham? Experts speculate as ace footballer appears with Prince William

David Beckham and Prince William's friendly interaction at a charity event raises speculation about a potentially strained relationship between the Beckhams and the Sussexes.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Meghan, Harry ’ditched’ by David & Victoria Beckham? Experts speculate as ace footballer appears with Prince William (AP)

Football legend David Beckham was spotted interacting with Prince William at the RAF Northolt event in London this week. The duo were all smiles as they greeted each other, posed for pictures and even signed the aircraft during the London Air Ambulance charity event. The Prince of Wales had reportedly asked the former footballer to be a part of the Omaze campaign for the appeal which helped raise £4 million for its cause.

The interaction came less than a day after his estranged younger brother made a solo trip to the UK to attend an awards ceremony in London. Prince Harry stepped out for the Wellchild Awards on Tuesday — the latest in a series of outings without his wife Meghan Markle.

The interaction however sparked fresh buzz about a rift between the Beckhams and the US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While David and Victoria Beckham had attended the Royal wedding in May 2018, their relationship with the Sussexes appear to have soured over the years.

Royal expert Richard Eden cited their ‘ardent royalism’ as an explanation for the seeming estrangement.

“It is perhaps, no surprise that the Sussexes’ attacks on the Royal Family failed to impressed the Beckhams,” he wrote for the Daily Mail recently.

According to an Express report quoting one of their associates, David and Victoria Beckham “put great importance on family and would never ever turn on their relations” in the manner of Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex travelled to the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho after his engagements in London as part of a four-day visit to southern Africa. The solo trip will also see Prince Harry heading to Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa. 

Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho initially to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS. It works in Lesotho and Botswana and has evolved into an organisation that supports children and young people as they face various challenges related to health, inequality and climate.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
      Popular in News

