Harry and Meghan could become "very unhappy" and "insignificant" in the future, royal author Tom Quinn said while drawing a comparison between the couple and former King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson. He also pointed out that the couple has already shared everything they can say and people may lose interest in them, leading to unhappiness as they won't be in the public eye.

The comment came in Quinn's newly-released book, "Gilded Youth."

Speaking to The Express, Quinn explained: “I think Harry and Meghan have said everything they have to say. There’s nothing else they can say. Once you’ve shared everything, people lose interest. And that could lead to them becoming very unhappy because they won’t be in the public eye."

He added: “Edward and Wallis found that out to their cost. They became desperately unhappy and were living in France, and they were just forgotten about." Quinn warns that Harry and Meghan risk a similar fate after stepping down as senior royals and opening up about the negative experiences they faced as part of the Firm.

The author claims that Meghan Markle was only looking for instant fame and money, which she achieved through her work with Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" and later with Harry's controversial book, "Spare." However, there are always consequences to such actions.

“There’s always a danger when you give an interview like they did with Oprah that you might say something that you will regret. And that can haunt you for years to come."

He also noted that the Sussexes have struggled to find their footing since leaving royal life, stating. They’re finding it very hard in America because they’re not quite sure what they want to do. They’ve got all these projects going on, but none of them have really taken off."

Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," reveals that he smoked marijuana while staying at Tyler Perry's house in 2020. However, the disclosure of his drug usage may have consequences for his visa status in the US.

The royal biographer Angela Levin has suggested that Meghan Markle should have advised Harry against revealing personal details in his book. Levin claims that Markle encouraged Harry to include everything in the memoir, potentially leading to the scrutiny of his visa applications and the possibility of deportation due to US immigration law's strict rules on honesty and transparency.