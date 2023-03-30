Meghan, Harry to become ‘insignificant’ soon, Royal expert says, ‘when you go to Oprah..’2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:11 PM IST
I think Harry and Meghan have said everything they have to say. There’s nothing else they can say.
Harry and Meghan could become "very unhappy" and "insignificant" in the future, royal author Tom Quinn said while drawing a comparison between the couple and former King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson. He also pointed out that the couple has already shared everything they can say and people may lose interest in them, leading to unhappiness as they won't be in the public eye.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×