Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face tensions as claims of ‘separate lives’ surface: Report

Reports suggest there may be growing strain behind the scenes in the personal lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite their polished public image.
According to a source who spoke to OK Magazine, the couple may appear “polished and successful” from the outside, but their private life is said to be far more complicated. The source claims that “behind closed doors, their marriage is now characterised by bust-ups, separations, boredom, frustration and money worries.”
It is further suggested that both are highly ambitious and accustomed to being in control, which can lead to tensions when things do not go as planned.
The source also noted that there are times when the pair are “effectively living quite separate lives”, as their work commitments and personal priorities take them in different directions. Differences in how they view their future are said to be another factor, with the source explaining that when these visions clash, “it can lead to heated disagreements.”
Professional pressures may also be adding to the strain. The couple’s efforts to manage media deals, brand launches and public expectations are described as creating a “constant background of pressure”. While the source made clear that they remain financially secure, the concern is said to centre more on maintaining their current level of success and lifestyle.
Expectations from the public, media and critics are also believed to play a role. Their projects are often expected to deliver strong results, and when enthusiasm dips or ventures fall short, it can become “another source of stress that feeds into the frustration between them”.
The source also pointed to the couple’s royal past, suggesting that a shared name or history does not guarantee continued success. In fact, it was noted that controversies surrounding the royal family “don’t necessarily create opportunities”, particularly for those who have stepped away.
The source added that during uncertain times, the public often leans towards stability, which may further shape how the couple are perceived.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.