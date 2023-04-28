Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, has stated that the relationship between Meghan and Prince Harry is "toxic" and unhealthy for both parties. Samantha Markle, her father, and brother, would be seen in an interview with Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach ahead of of King Charles' coronation. Auerbach announced the interview on Twitter, promising that "these hidden tapes will stun the world".

The interview will also include footage from Meghan's past, family videos, and “an extraordinary message"

In the clip released ahead of the interview, Samantha Markle is heard saying "They're really unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship" while a video shows Meghan and Harry holding hands. The clip also includes footage of Meghan being driven in a convertible wearing a tiara and prom dress, with a voiceover describing her as "the homecoming queen". Auerbach is then shown speaking to the Markle family, telling them that "this will be your last interview ever".

Samantha Markle adds that "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad", while Meghan's brother, Thomas Markle Jr, states that "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything." It remains to be seen what further details will be revealed in the full interview, but it has already sparked controversy and speculation in the media.