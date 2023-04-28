‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship’1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Meghan's father, half-sister and brother, would be seen in an interview before King's coronation
Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, has stated that the relationship between Meghan and Prince Harry is "toxic" and unhealthy for both parties. Samantha Markle, her father, and brother, would be seen in an interview with Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach ahead of of King Charles' coronation. Auerbach announced the interview on Twitter, promising that "these hidden tapes will stun the world".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×