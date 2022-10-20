Meghan Markle has revealed her admiration for The Queen in a recent interview. The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the legacy that the late monarch had left behind. The comments come as various Royal experts suggest that both Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan may lose their Royal title over their docu-series on Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been insecure about their position in the Royal Family, as per reports. a Royal biographer Phil Dampier suggested the same after the couple had been moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew. Archie (3) and Lilibet (1), the children of Harry and Meghan, may not receive the titles of Prince and Princess due to King Charles's apparent reluctance, according to rumours.

There is a lot of speculation around Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, where they are supposed to share their love story. Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes King Charles won't hold back and might even show his “ruthless side" if the Sussexes try to tarnish the reputation of the Crown in the Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Meghan spoke about people’s “love and support" and said she was grateful that she was able to be with her husband to support him, especially during the loss of Queen Elizabeth. She also said that she had “deep gratitude" to have been able to spend time with The Queen and get to know her.

“It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband,'" Meghan told Variety.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," she added.

During the interview, Meghan - who became massively popular after Suits TV series - was asked if she would ever go back to acting. While she said “never say never", she emphasised that she was “done" with acting.