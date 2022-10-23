Meghan Markle enjoys shopping with friend amid ‘Deal or No Deal’ backlash

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying shopping amid her comment on the "Deal or No Deal" show.
According to a report on Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex wore a $595 strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit, which she paired with an olive sweater. She completed the look with sunglasses, sandals, and a braid.
The former royal, 41, was accompanied by a friend were spotted shopping for goods at the gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond in Montecito, Calif, Page Six added.
Her outing comes one week after she admitted in her podcast Archetypes that she quit Season 2 of “Deal or No Deal" in 2006 because she felt she was being “reduced to a bimbo."
"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Meghan said.
She added, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo.'"
Meghan spoke to Paris Hilton in the episode and also shared details about her life prior to her acting career. She reflected on her time spent studying international relations in college and her experience riding in an Argentinean politician's motorcade and how she decided the position didn't fit with her principles.
"I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart," she said. "By the way, I was surrounded by smart women ... but that wasn't the focus," as reported by Page Six.
"It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," Markle recalled, adding that a woman kept telling her to "suck it in."
In her recent interviews with Variety, she also took a dig at Royal Family.
Markle made a remark about "expectations" for the future of her children Archie and Lilibet in an interview. When she was asked if she would encourage Archie and Lilibet if they wanted a career in the entertainment industry, she took a subtle dig about the tradition and family expectations. She responded, "Great", and added, "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy."
Markle continued saying, "They are our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations.
"But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck".
Further, she said, "We are creating multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are".
