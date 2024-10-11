Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Prince Harry to quit UK: Royal photographer says ‘everything changed when…’

Veteran photographer Arthur Edwards claims Meghan influenced Harry's decision to leave the UK, describing her initial public engagement and the sudden change in their relationship dynamics.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Prince Harry to quit UK: Royal photographer says ‘everything changed when…’
Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Prince Harry to quit UK: Royal photographer says ‘everything changed when…’(AFP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 — sparking widespread discussion about what may have prompted the move. Officials who have previously worked with the couple now suggest that the former actor had forced her husband to 'quit the UK'.

“The first year with Meghan she was fantastic. I travelled everywhere with them. She was a star, engaging with the public, doing everything you'd expect a lady married into the royal family to do. Then suddenly, everything changed. Meghan said ‘we are going’ and that was it. And as we say, he made that decision and disappeared. That was his choice,” veteran photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun.

He opined that the decision had been “fair” on their part but voiced shock at how “nasty” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been about the Royal family ‘in order to make money’. The royal watcher claimed that meeting and falling in love with Markle had brought out a completely different side to Prince Harry.

The assertion comes amid widespread speculation that their marriage is going through a turbulent phase. Both Harry and Meghan appear to be pursuing separate interests and lives at present — with the Prince undertaking a series of solo international trips. Harry visited the African nation of Lesotho as part of his charitable endeavours earlier this month.

Meanwhile Meghan Markle showcased a “bold and confident” new look as she walked the ramp for the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital gala— a move that some royal watchers insist is part of a ‘master plan’ to win over Hollywood.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track," a Royal insider recently told People magazine.

A friend of the couple also told the publication that a “twin-track approach” was evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent months.

