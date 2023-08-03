comScore
Meghan Markle has ‘moved on’, no more ‘negative’ about Harry’s equation with Charles, William: Report

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Meghan Markle has reportedly taken a softer approach towards Harry's family, focusing on their children and a more private life in California.

(FILES) Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the annual One Young World Summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, north-west England on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Oli SCARFF / AFP)Premium
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are devoting their attention to their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while building their new life in California. After stepping back as working members of the royal family, the couple has set their sights on a more private and fulfilling existence.

Though Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, frequently visits the couple's Montecito home, it is no secret that Harry's relationship with his family remains strained. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, and did not spend significant time with his father King Charles at his coronation in May.

However, in a recent development, Meghan seems to have taken a softer approach towards Harry's family since her 2021 candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. A California source close to the couple has shared this insight to PEOPLE magazine, expressing Meghan's supportive stance on the matter. LiveMint could not independently verify the development.

Also Read: Once ‘bosom buddies’, Meghan Markle no more friends with George Clooney; Gravity actor says he doesn’t know her

While the Sussexes have made California their new base, they did return to the UK in September for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Harry also made brief solo trips to attend his father's coronation and to pursue legal cases against the tabloid media.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," PEOPLE magazine quoted the insider as saying.

Focus on kids

The Sussex kids also have playdates, frolic on the beach with their parents, and Archie attends school like any other child his age. Meghan is reportedly just like any other mom during school pickup, engaging warmly with other parents in Montecito.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to move back to UK: Report

The focus of Meghan and Harry's life in California revolves around their cherished children, Archie and Lili. The ultimate goal for the Sussexes is to provide Archie and Lili with a semblance of a normal life, shielding them from the intense public scrutiny that comes with their royal heritage, as per the publication.

Read more about the development in the PEOPLE report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
