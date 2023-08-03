Meghan Markle has ‘moved on’, no more ‘negative’ about Harry’s equation with Charles, William: Report1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Meghan Markle has reportedly taken a softer approach towards Harry's family, focusing on their children and a more private life in California.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are devoting their attention to their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while building their new life in California. After stepping back as working members of the royal family, the couple has set their sights on a more private and fulfilling existence.
