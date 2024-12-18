During the duchess' royal career, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton failed to find common ground, adding on Prince William and Prince Harry's inability to reconcile may lead to widening the wedge between the royal wives, reported OK Magazine.

"Meghan is well aware that William has major reservations about making peace with Harry, let alone inviting him back into the fold," the insider told an outlet.

"But she believes he would be a lot more inclined if he had more encouragement from others, especially Kate, who – in her mind – aren’t doing enough to soften William’s stance," the source noted.

Diagnosis with cancer: Earlier when Kate was diagnosed with cancer, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to be sensitive to the Princess of Wales' health, added the report.

"Meghan is very anxious not to appear critical of Kate, especially after what she’s been through this year," the source noted.

"But at the same time, she does privately find it frustrating that she isn’t stepping up more to help Harry — especially as she’s touted as the peacemaker," they continued.

The Princess of Wales in September took to social media to update the public on her well-being.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Though her outlook on life was changed due to cancer, she hasn't publicly reunited with her American-based in-laws.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."