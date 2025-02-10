Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry in public at Invictus Games 2025; social media gets furious, ‘He’s stuck with her’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a tender moment at the Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on February 8 in Vancouver. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen cheering for athletes, waving blue pom-poms and celebrating the event’s first adaptive winter sports edition at BC Place Stadium.

Before Harry stepped away to deliver his speech, Meghan cupped his cheek and gave him a quick kiss on the lips. Later, when he returned to his seat, she cuddled up to him, rested her head on his shoulder and held him close.

Meghan Markle’s PDA (Public Display of Affection) did not sit well with social media users. Many believe Harry did not like the way Meghan behaved. However, he did not have any other choice.

“Why doesn’t Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events?? Veterans & Military officials DON’T DO PDA. Look at Harry’s arms next to his body, he doesn’t even want Meghan kissing him,” wrote one social media user.

“Why does she insist on putting her palms on either side of his face when she does the loved up kiss with him? She did it when she did her "speech" Friday night, and she also did it before at polo,” came from another.

“IMO she's 'lovebombing' him. She hasn't looked this doe-eyed at him since their engageement,” posted one user.

“She saw the camera and wanted to remind everybody how much she loves the man she considered writing about divorcing,” commented another.

Meghan Markle's ‘Claw Move’ “Harry knows the backlash he going to get from this Claw move,” came from another.

“I think she’s being extra wifey because of Trump’s statement about not deporting Harry because Harry has enough problems with Meghan,” reacted another user.

“He’s over her but thinks he’s stuck with her,” commented one user while another wrote, “I’ve never seen him look at that detached.”