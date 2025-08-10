Meghan Markle 'left in tears' over Prince Williams statement. Here's what happened

Meghan Markle was reportedly left in tears after a palace statement – released without Prince Harry’s approval – appeared to protect Prince William while leaving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feeling abandoned by ‘The Firm’.

The emotional incident, discussed in the Sussexes’ Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’, shines a light on a major moment in the brothers’ now fractured relationship. Prince Harry claimed that a joint statement denying reports that Prince William had "bullied" him and Meghan out of the Royal Family was issued using his name—without his consent.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Harry said in the documentary. “No one had asked me permission.” After he told Meghan about the statement, she “burst into floods of tears”, he added.

The joint statement was released shortly after a story surfaced claiming William’s actions were part of the reason behind Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals and move to the United States.

Harry went on to express his frustration that the Palace, in his view, was quick to protect his brother’s reputation but refused to correct what he describes as false stories about him and Meghan over the years.

"For three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said, “yet within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother."

The fallout has added to what many royal watchers call one of the most painful rifts in modern royal history. Once united by their shared grief over the loss of their mother, Diana, Princes William and Harry are now living very separate lives—William in the UK, and Harry in California with Meghan and their two children - Archie and Lilibet.

Despite the ongoing tensions, there are signs of a slow effort to rebuild connections. According to The Mail on Sunday, Harry’s senior UK communications adviser Liam Maguire and his top US aide Meredith Maines flew in to London recently for informal talks with King Charles's top media official, Tobyn Andreae. The meeting was reportedly casual, held over drinks, with no set agenda.

A source close to the meeting said, “There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.”

Whether these early talks will lead to a lasting peace between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family remains to be seen. For now, the emotional wounds appear to still run deep.