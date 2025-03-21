Meghan Markle made Prince Harry ‘too woke’? Royal author reveals what his friends said

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created huge jolts when they announced their Royal Exit in 2020, with older palace staff accusing him of “a tree-hugging lefty” who had been “rejecting the values and traditions of his family”. Turns out, many of the prince's pals also feel the same.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, royal author Tom Quinn in his book “Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants” has claimed that Prince Harry's best friends accuse Meghan Markle of making her husband ‘too woke’.

“Meghan was blamed for… making Harry ‘too woke,’”, Quinn was quoted as saying by Fox News Digital.

“One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree hugger. She’s so woke.’ For Harry’s traditional friends, being woke was not a good thing. But I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known,” he said, the news outlet reported.

In his book, Quinn reportedly spoke to hundreds of former and current palace staff members to get an idea of how it is like to watch over the Windsor Palace.

Meghan Markle accused of being ‘too woke’ Quinn narrated an incident to the media outlet that apparently particularly stuck with Prince Harry's friends.

“There’s a famous occasion where Meghan went with Harry and some of his friends from school and from the army — she went on a pheasant shoot at Sandringham, the royal family’s country home,” he said.

Quinn told Fox News that Meghan Markle ‘hated’ the day because Harry's friends were making ‘jokes’ that she did not like.

“She hated it because all of Harry’s friends were making the sorts of jokes that suggested they disliked everything to do with ‘woke.’ They made rude comments about tree-huggers. They just don’t like that kind of thing because, to a large extent, it’s seen as left-wing. They just didn’t like it,” Quinn said.

Slowly but surely, Prince Harry started sympathising with Meghan Markle's views. Quinn said that this attitude was disliked by his friends.

