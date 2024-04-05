Meghan Markle may avoid UK visit with Prince Harry due to safety concerns and Royal rift
Royal expert Esther Krakue believes Meghan Markle will avoid the ‘drama’ and security risks of accompanying Prince Harry to the UK. Despite William and Kate's invite, Krakue says Markle fears media frenzy, potential conflict with Kate, and security concerns after Harry lost his legal battle
In a recent development, royal expert Esther Krakue has claimed that Meghan Markle was unlikely to accompany Prince Harry on his upcoming trip to the UK, despite an invitation from Prince William and Princess Kate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message