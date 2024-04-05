Royal expert Esther Krakue believes Meghan Markle will avoid the ‘drama’ and security risks of accompanying Prince Harry to the UK. Despite William and Kate's invite, Krakue says Markle fears media frenzy, potential conflict with Kate, and security concerns after Harry lost his legal battle

In a recent development, royal expert Esther Krakue has claimed that Meghan Markle was unlikely to accompany Prince Harry on his upcoming trip to the UK, despite an invitation from Prince William and Princess Kate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Krakue, Markle is “avoiding the UK because she's not interested in the whole drama and, kind of, being injected, is she going to talk to [Princess] Kate, and all of that," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The expert further suggests that Markle's decision to stay away is influenced by security concerns after Harry lost a High Court case against the Home Office and a desire to avoid further conflict between her and the Duchess of Cambridge, as per the HT report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I personally think she's not going to come because, obviously, Harry has lost his case with the Home Office, and he said he doesn't feel safe bringing his family over to the UK. I also think this is going to be a time where distance between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will be calcified because the focus will obviously be on the Princess of Wales and the King recovering; they don't need the whole Netflix drama," Krakue told GB News.

Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States since they decided to step down as senior royals in 2020. Earlier this year, Harry lost a legal battle against the UK Home Office and RAVEC, which had reduced his security classification after he was no longer a ‘working royal.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ongoing tensions within the royal family and the security concerns surrounding the Sussexes' return to the UK appear to be the primary reasons behind Meghan's likely decision to avoid the trip, even as Prince Harry is scheduled to visit London in the coming months.

