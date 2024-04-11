Meghan Markle named UK's least favourite royal; Kate Middleton is most favourite after cancer diagnosis
A news poll revealed that Prince Andrew is the least favorite royal in the UK followed by Meghan Markle. Kate Middleton is the most favored royal, with 76 percent positive opinions.
Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have been named as the UK's least favourite royals, a new poll has stated as reported by Independent. As per the poll, the least favourite royal is Prince Andrew who received 86 per cent of negative votes from the people of UK. In January this year, Prince Andrew was accused of being involved in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island. As per The Times, a report about Prince Andrew was brought to London police, alleging that he had sexually abused a 17-year-old girl. These accusations reappeared in recently released court records that related to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. When the accusations first surfaced earlier, Prince Andrew was urged to resign from active royal activities and had his military honours taken away from him.